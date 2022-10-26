Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley the fight to make after UFC 280 — not Henry Cejudo

No matter how you scored it personally, Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan at UFC 280 — which as Dana White said before this past Saturday’s card, should earn him a title shot against fellow main card winner and champ Aljamain Sterling. The now un-retired former champ Henry Cejudo has apparently entered the chat, but is that the right way to go?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck weighs in on the bantamweight title situation and explains why he believes O’Malley should get the fight with Sterling over Cejudo, and why the champ should be pushing for that fight over any other. Additionally, listener questions include UFC 280 reaction as a whole, Islam Makhachev’s dominant title win over Charles Oliveira in the main event and a potential fight with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, Beneil Dariush and Belal Muhammad’s big wins and where they could go from here, and much more.

Poll Who should Aljamain Sterling’s next title challenger be? Sean O’Malley

Henry Cejudo vote view results 58% Sean O’Malley (67 votes)

41% Henry Cejudo (47 votes) 114 votes total Vote Now

