Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’

Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities.

Speaking on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca, Dorea said Paul is building his career like any other “champion” in boxing, but is biting off more than he can chew by accepting a match with an MMA legend like Silva, a man who demolished a long list of stars on the feet during his reign as UFC middleweight champion.

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer in his short career, which already includes three wins over UFC veterans, wrestling-based Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice).

“He’s doing his job right, climbing step by step, but I think this step really is too much for him,” Dorea said. “If he sees himself ready to face Anderson, we’re working hard to face a young and strong athlete. But, yes, he will have a striking specialist in front of him now. We’ve seen Jake Paul punching, he has power in his hands, but we haven’t seen him getting punched. He will [be punched] against Anderson. He will definitely be tested.”

“We expect a great win for Anderson,” he continued. “[Paul] is fighting a real striker now, a legend in striking, a specialist in boxing and Muay Thai. I’ve been working with Anderson for almost 20 years and we’ve always worked for MMA fights, and it’s way easier now. He already moves like a boxer. He boxes without having to worry about kicks and takedowns.”

Dorea believes that having professional fighters facing YouTubers is the “new normal” in boxing, and expects the trend to help the sport grow. Paul is a popular figure for the young generation online, but Dorea predicts a stoppage.

“I always say that the knockout is consequence of good punches,” Dorea said. “The knockout will be near as Anderson connects good punches. Anderson fought his entire career in five five-minute rounds, so he’s well-conditioned for eight three-minute rounds. The idea is to glow gradually. To land, hurt, and pressure the opponent. Anderson is in incredible shape and well-prepared mentally, physically, and technically. Time is on our side here.

“I believe Anderson will get the knockout. I don’t know which round, but that’s the plan. We haven’t seen Jake Paul getting punched yet. I believe this fight has everything to [end by] knockout.”

“The Spider” turns years of age in April, but has looked incredible in his boxing wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz after a disappointing end to his UFC career in 2020. Dorea, who said Silva has mentioned a desire to retire at age 49, dreams with a “historic” exhibition between Silva and Floyd Mayweather.

Dorea says, however, that Silva’s knockout power could make it more “difficult” for Mayweather to step up.

“Anderson doesn’t fight for money anymore, adrenaline and the love for the sport are his motivation,” he said. “He lives in this world for many years now. I think everything is possible. We don’t know what the future holds for us, but good things will come. The first goal now is to fight Jake Paul. I think he will be facing off with another legend in the future, Floyd Mayweather. Anderson doesn’t have anything left to prove, just like Mayweather. That would be incredible. The greatest of all-time [in MMA] against the greatest boxer of all-time.”