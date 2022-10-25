Report: Boxing judge accused of fight fixing by Jake Paul joins Eddie Hearn in $100M defamation lawsuit, seeks separate damages

Jake Paul has another problem on his hands.

ESPN reports that “The Problem Child” is now being sued by boxing judge Glenn Feldman, who joins Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn in a defamation lawsuit stemming from Paul accusing Hearn of fixing fights by bribing judges. Feldman was the judge for a pair of notable championship bouts this past year, Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua, both of which Paul accused of being fixed.

Hearn’s team seeks damages in excess of $100M, according to Hearn’s attorney Frank Salzano, while Feldman seeks separate damages of an unknown amount.

“[Paul’s] statements have harmed Feldman’s reputation in the public, impute the commission of a crime, and/or call into question Feldman’s fitness to perform his work in his trade and profession,” Salzano wrote in a complaint, per ESPN.

Paul specifically named Feldman in his criticism of Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, claiming that Feldman’s wide score (97-93 Taylor) in Taylor’s split decision win over Serrano — who is represented by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions — and dissenting score (115-113 Joshua, with the other judges having it 116-112 and 115-113 for Usyk) in Joshua’s split decision loss to Usyk were evidence that Hearn was influencing Feldman’s scores.

“I still think Amanda Serrano won the fight [over Katie Taylor],” Paul told IFL TV this past September. “Then you see how this judge Glenn Feldman, who had the biggest gap between Taylor and Serrano. Everyone pretty much had it a draw… a draw or that Amanda won. But there’s this judge, Glenn Feldman, who scored it such a big gap for Taylor, gave rounds that Amanda clearly won, to Taylor.

“Then this judge, Glenn Feldman, shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win [over Oleksandr Usyk]. Everyone who watched the fight [knows] it’s not a split decision. Usyk had a runaway victory, clearly won the fight. This judge, Glenn Feldman, gives it to Anthony Joshua? It’s like a repeated crime here. This type of s***, I’m going to call it out here in boxing because it’s bulls***. Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing.”

Feldman has worked as a boxing judge since 1992 and has overseen several high-profile bouts, including Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. Salzano emphasized in the complaint that “punitive and exemplary damages are necessary” due to the negative impact that Paul’s comments could have on his client’s reputation.

Paul’s legal team will likely prep for that legal battle as he gears up for his next pro boxing bout, a meeting with MMA legend Anderson Silva this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.