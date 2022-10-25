Rankings Show: Is Sean O’Malley really a top-2 bantamweight now? Plus the UFC’s worst rankings squatters and more

Sean O’Malley upset Petr Yan on Saturday at UFC 280, but did he really?

When it comes to rankings, what’s the protocol when an unranked fighter sneaks one out from his division’s No. 2 contender with one of the most controversial decisions of the year?

That’s right — the MMA Fighting Rankings Show is back! After another crazy weekend at UFC 280, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by Mike Heck and Jed Meshew to debate the fallout of the UFC’s latest trip to Abu Dhabi, O’Malley’s place in the new bantamweight pecking order, Islam Makhachev’s future following his ascendance as the king of the lightweight division, T.J. Dillashaw’s road following a disappointing showing against Aljamain Sterling, and more. The gang also take a moment to call out the sport’s worst offenders of the rankings squatting epidemic sweeping the UFC.

