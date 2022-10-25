Fighter vs. Writer: Alan Jouban breaks down everything UFC 280; Matt Brown previews Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Following an action-packed weekend at UFC 280, Alan Jouban joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help break down everything that unfolded in Abu Dhabi.

Jouban, who worked as an analyst on the broadcast team this past Saturday, looks back at Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance as he defeated Charles Oliveira to become UFC lightweight champion while also giving his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s win over T.J. Dillashaw.

Jouban also discusses Sean O’Malley’s controversial victory over Petr Yan and if he should get the next title shot over former champion Henry Cejudo, who is returning from retirement.

Also on the show this week, Matt Brown joins the podcast to help preview the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

While Paul has largely run roughshod over the competition at this stage of his career, Silva represents by far his toughest challenge to date.

But which Silva will show up?

Will the same Silva who beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. step in the ring with Paul or will the legendary Brazilian decide to play with his food as he’s done in so many past fights that have cost him?

Listen to what Brown has to say about the matchup while giving his prediction for the fight.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

