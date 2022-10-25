 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Arnold Allen, Calvin Kattar, Katie Taylor, and Fabian Edwards

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Katie Taylor previews her upcoming boxing bout against Karen Carabajal.

2:45 p.m.: Arnold Allen looks ahead to his UFC Vegas 63 main event against Calvin Kattar.

3:10 p.m.: Fabian Edwards discusses his Bellator 287 co-main event against Charlie Ward, his brother Leon’s rise to the UFC title, and more.

3:30 p.m.: The other side of UFC Vegas 63’s main event, Calvin Kattar, stops by to preview Saturday’s card.

3:50 p.m.: The parlay pals return with their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

