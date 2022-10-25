The MMA Hour with Arnold Allen, Calvin Kattar, Katie Taylor, and Fabian Edwards

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Katie Taylor previews her upcoming boxing bout against Karen Carabajal.

2:45 p.m.: Arnold Allen looks ahead to his UFC Vegas 63 main event against Calvin Kattar.

3:10 p.m.: Fabian Edwards discusses his Bellator 287 co-main event against Charlie Ward, his brother Leon’s rise to the UFC title, and more.

3:30 p.m.: The other side of UFC Vegas 63’s main event, Calvin Kattar, stops by to preview Saturday’s card.

3:50 p.m.: The parlay pals return with their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.