Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria targeted for UFC 282

Surging featherweights will but their undefeated records on the line at UFC 282.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria has been agreed upon for the UFC’s Dec. 10 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fight Bananas first reported the bout.

Both Mitchell and Topuria were booked in big matchups prior to this new fight — with Mitchell slated to headline UFC Vegas 64 in November against the injured Movsar Evloev, while Topuria was scheduled to face Edson Barboza at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 event before Barboza withdrew due to an injury.

Mitchell has won all six of his octagon appearances, with none more impressive than his one-sided decision win against Barboza at UFC 272 in March. “Thug Nasty” is currently the No. 13 ranked featherweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Topuria is 4-0 inside the octagon, with three straight finishes against Damon Jackson, Jai Herbert, Ryan Hall, and Jai Herbert. “El Matador” is ranked No. 14 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

UFC 282 will feature the rematch for the light heavyweight title between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira