Morning Report: Conor McGregor advises Alexander Volkanovski on how to beat Islam Makhachev: ‘Be a bowling ball’

Conor McGregor continues to take shots at everyone around.

On Saturday, after Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280, McGregor immediately took to Twitter to blast both Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying he has “all the tools” to beat them both. McGregor has since deleted those Tweets, but not long afterwards, the former two division champion decided he need to aim broader, targeting UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who appears to be first in line to challenge the new champion.

My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

“My two old belts,” McGregor said. “On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys.”

Unsurprisingly, Volkanovski didn’t care for McGregor invoking his name, and so “The Great” fired back, throwing McGregor’s own words in his face, which spawned an exchange of messages where McGregor gave props to Volkanovski and the featherweight champion laid the groundwork for a future fight between the two.

A former wise man once said… pic.twitter.com/uxuAeib75l — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

Just watching and monitoring mate. That’s all. Happy for you in the spot tbh. I’ll be back. This is not over. You know. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Respect brother. Will be happy to welcome you back. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

Then, as a final parting gift, McGregor offered Volkanovski his words of wisdom on how to approach a lightweight title shot.

And we dance on. Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as i see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Aim to head butt the chest cavity. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

“And we dance on,” McGregor said. “Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your conditioning right now as I see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you your best chance.

“Aim to head butt the chest cavity.”

McGregor won the UFC lightweight title in 2016, stopping Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in what remains arguably the finest performance of the superstar’s career. Since then though, things have taken a downward turn. Aside from a decided drop off in frequency of fighting (McGregor has only competed four times since 2016, five if you count his foray into boxing) McGregor has lost three of his past four fights, most recently breaking his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. As a result of that injury, McGregor has spent much of the past year rehabbing his injury, and now he’s currently filming his part in the new Road House movie. However, once that’s behind him, “Notorious” promises a a great return for his fans.

I’m feeling crazy confident. Calm. Disattached from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen. Visualizing. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

“I’m feeling crazy confident. Calm. Disattached from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen. Visualizing. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases.”

TOP STORIES

Results. Islam Makhachev and Aljamain Sterling left with titles at UFC 280.

Results. Kleber Koike taps Juntaro Ushiku to win featherweight title at RIZIN 39.

Champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day.’

P4P. Islam Makhachev targets Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot: ‘I have to go to Australia and beat this guy.’

Comeback. Charles Oliveira on UFC 280 loss: ‘A wounded lion is a more dangerous animal.’

Delusional. Conor McGregor promises he has ‘all the tools’ to beat Islam Makhachev, takes shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Title reign. Aljamain Sterling downplays Henry Cejudo’s title reign, Cejudo responds.

Lame. T.J. Dillashaw apologizes to bantamweight division after UFC 280 loss: ‘I kinda held it up.’

VIDEO STEW

UFC 280 Post Show.

Aljo put on 20 pounds by fight day.

Sean O’Malley reacts to UFC 280.

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to UFC 280.

Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC 280.

Doctor talks about Dillashaw’s injury.

All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

LISTEN UP

On To The Next One. Matches to make following UFC 280.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Also, more from Conor.

Shots they don’t even see. It’s well documented that it takes multiple days with multiple replays post fight for the industry to even grasp all of the shots they’ve just seen with my fights. Truth. pic.twitter.com/ujCbHA1USU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

There is no one in Hollywood with the skills or the capability to do what I am doing in this movie “the roadhouse”

Box office records. Awards. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Respect.

Hats off to TJ to take that kind of punishment in those positions. Man’s a warrior and a stud. I would never deny that. True competitor that will fight til the very end. A wrestlers mentality. https://t.co/6p956O8b09 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 23, 2022

Brotherhood.

Don’t be jealous of your friends . Cheer for them until it’s your turn to be cheered for . This picture too cold #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/w2xY4xJq9B — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 23, 2022

AKA.

Congrats to the new champ @MAKHACHEVMMA pure dominance. Great work to the entire team for helping to prepare him to become champ. Hats off to former champ @CharlesDoBronxs I believe he will be back. What a night UFC 280 was. Been years champ but knew this day would come. pic.twitter.com/Jzpjn3hNXE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 23, 2022

I believe in my friends how most people believe in those celebrities they’ve never met #IslamMakhachev #andnew https://t.co/ac0WMMESLd — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) October 23, 2022

I’m just gonna say this right now and I know people aren’t gonna like it. But I promise you, volk doesn’t wanna see Islam. He didn’t wanna see Charles either. Sorry — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) October 23, 2022

Sterling.

Let’s do it anytime. https://t.co/uOR0tpod2d — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 23, 2022

Henry Cejudo.

LOL.

I’m glad O’Malley got the win as it meant @One_Punch owed me burpees but man that was 30-27 to yan — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) October 23, 2022

Gamrot.

Thank you Guys for having a great time here and for your work!

Competing with the best in the world does not forgive the slightest mistakes .. But I will not rest until I get gold! The summit is close, but not yet.

Lessons learned, I know what to improve, I will never let go! pic.twitter.com/Yg05QuP12j — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) October 23, 2022

Belal Muhammad.

New pet shopping pic.twitter.com/ebKYTsW2CT — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 24, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Paddy Pimblett (19-3) vs. Jared Gordon (19-5); UFC 282, Dec. 10.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov took two kids from the mountains of Dagestan and made them the best two fighters in the world. Certainly in their weight class and arguably pound-for-pound. That is an incredible achievement and this sport misses him.

Thanks for reading! See y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Early predictions, who ya got? Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski vote view results 0% Islam Makhachev (0 votes)

0% Alexander Volkanovski (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.