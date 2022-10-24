 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Vera, Muhammad Mokaev and Manon Fiorot

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of the weekend and all the action at UFC 280.

1:15 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling joins the show after defending the belt against T.J. Dillashaw.

1:40 p.m.: UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot reflects on her win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280.

2 p.m.: Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev talks about his submission win over Malcolm Gordon and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera reacts to Sterling’s win over Dillashaw and more.

3 p.m.: Best bets recap from UFC 280 and more.

