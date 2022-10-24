The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Vera, Muhammad Mokaev and Manon Fiorot

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of the weekend and all the action at UFC 280.

1:15 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling joins the show after defending the belt against T.J. Dillashaw.

1:40 p.m.: UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot reflects on her win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280.

2 p.m.: Flyweight Muhammad Mokaev talks about his submission win over Malcolm Gordon and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera reacts to Sterling’s win over Dillashaw and more.

3 p.m.: Best bets recap from UFC 280 and more.

