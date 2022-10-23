Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos announced as new UFC Vegas 64 main event

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos each have another headlining opportunity.

The UFC announced during Saturday’s UFC 280 broadcast that the strawweight contenders’ bout between Rodriguez (16-1-2) and Lemos (12-2-1) has been moved to the main event spot of its upcoming Nov. 5 card.

UFC Vegas 64, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, was originally scheduled to be headlined by a featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell, but that bout has been cancelled due to an Evloev injury. With that, the already booked Rodriguez-Lemos matchup has been promoted.

Rodriguez, No. 5 at strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, competes in her third main event in her past four appearances. Lemos (9) competes in her second main event.

Since dropping a split decision to Carla Esparza in July 2020, Rodriguez has won four straight fights. In her most recent outing this past March, Rodriguez defeated Yan Xiaonan by split decision.

Lemos’ first headlining opportunity didn’t end well for her as she submitted to a standing arm-triangle choke courtesy of Jessica Andrade this past April, but she bounced back with a second-round submission of veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez in July.