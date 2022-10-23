 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Oliveira on Islam Makhachev loss: ‘A wounded lion is a more dangerous animal’

By Guilherme Cruz
Charles Oliveira was dominated by Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, getting dropped and finished with an arm-triangle choke in the second round Saturday, but shows no signs of quitting in his quest to re-conquer the UFC belt.

Oliveira had his 11-fight winning streak shattered in the United Arab Emirates, but said in his post-fight interview, just moments after embracing Makhachev and former titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov, that he will claim the belt back.

“You’re a fighter and you know exactly what it’s like,” Oliveira told UFC commentator and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier inside the octagon. “Sometimes we’re here and it’s not our day. I promise you, I’m gonna get this back.”

Makhachev and 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski faced off inside the cage and indicated they are both willing to meet for the lightweight throne at the upcoming UFC pay-per-view show in Perth, Australia, in February, and Oliveira wants a quick road back to the top.

“Hey Dana [White], hey Hunter [Campbell], I’ve always accepted fights anywhere in the world against anyone,” Oliveira said. “Please, I have to be next. Give me my next opportunity. Doesn’t matter where it’s going to be, I’ll be ready.”

At the post-fight press conference, Oliveira said his setback would motivate him to come back better than ever.

“A wounded lion is a more dangerous animal, and I’m going to go back and hunt again,” he said.

