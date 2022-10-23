All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us.

To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Watch the video above.

Paul’s pro boxing career has already included its fair share of oddities, with wins over MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren as well as former NBA standout Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber AnEnsonGib. Now he steps into the ring with Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion and one of the most respected combat sports athletes of the past 20 years.

In this episode of All Access, Paul gives us an inside look at extensive training in Puerto Rico, Silva talks about what is motivating him as he establishes himself in boxing after a legendary MMA career, and we get a recap of the winding road that has led both fighters to this unlikely matchup.

Paul vs. Silva airs live on Oct. 29 on Showtime pay-per-view for $59.99.