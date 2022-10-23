Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining

UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas.

The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.

For Prochazka, the matchup represents a chance to redo a performance he said was the worst of his career despite a fifth-round submission that capped one of the wildest title fights in UFC history. Teixeira, meanwhile, hopes to finish the job after nearly finishing Prochazka on several occasions only to be submitted in the final minute of the 25-minute fight.

In UFC 282’s co-main event, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler returns to the octagon to face divisional standout Santiago Ponzinibbio. And former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz gets a chance to get back into title contention by facing Magomed Ankalaev.

Here is the full fight card for UFC 282: