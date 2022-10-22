 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 post-fight show: Reaction to Islam Makhachev’s coronation, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley’s big wins

By Shaun Al-Shatti
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Islam Makhachev era has arrived.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Makhachev’s second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of Saturday’s card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and his long-awaited coronation atop the lightweight ranks. The gang also reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s second-round TKO win over T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley’s stunning upset of Petr Yan along with the controversy surrounding the decision, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot and Dariush’s place in the lightweight division, Belal Muhammad’s statement victory over Sean Brady, Manon Fiorot’s decision over Katlyn Chookagian, and much more from one of the most stacked cards of the year.

Watch the UFC 280 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting