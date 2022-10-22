UFC 280 post-fight show: Reaction to Islam Makhachev’s coronation, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley’s big wins

The Islam Makhachev era has arrived.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Makhachev’s second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of Saturday’s card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and his long-awaited coronation atop the lightweight ranks. The gang also reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s second-round TKO win over T.J. Dillashaw, Sean O’Malley’s stunning upset of Petr Yan along with the controversy surrounding the decision, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot and Dariush’s place in the lightweight division, Belal Muhammad’s statement victory over Sean Brady, Manon Fiorot’s decision over Katlyn Chookagian, and much more from one of the most stacked cards of the year.

Watch the UFC 280 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.