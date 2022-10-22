‘Khabib train me please’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev, the longtime student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov, submitted the submission artist by tapping Charles Oliveira at the 3:16 mark of Round 2.

Afterward, former lightweight champion Nurmagomedov carted Makhachev around the octagon on his shoulders, ecstatic at seeing his longtime training partner and friend climb the lightweight mountain.

Here’s what fighters had to say bout the UFC 280 main event between Makhachev and Oliveira.

I told you guys — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

The guy that runs from me is now the champ. Congrats @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC280 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 22, 2022

Islam deserves the belt! Humble hard worker. World class #UFC280 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 22, 2022

That boy islam built different that was nasty — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

DAMN ! Islam looked very good tonight #ufc280 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 22, 2022

Khabib train me please @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 22, 2022

WHAT A STATEMENT MADE TO SUB OLIEVERA LIKE THAT!!! AND NEW! #UFC280 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 22, 2022

Great performance to the new champ and great moment for that team!!!#congrats #UFC280 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

Islam did his thing! Fully expected a sub to come from the other side. #UFC280 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 22, 2022

Champion for a long time to come — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

I didn't see this one coming — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Wow Olivera gets submitted! This sport is Wild! And sooo Unpredictable #UFC280 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022