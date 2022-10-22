 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Khabib train me please’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 280: Oliveira v Makhachev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev, the longtime student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov, submitted the submission artist by tapping Charles Oliveira at the 3:16 mark of Round 2.

Afterward, former lightweight champion Nurmagomedov carted Makhachev around the octagon on his shoulders, ecstatic at seeing his longtime training partner and friend climb the lightweight mountain.

Here’s what fighters had to say bout the UFC 280 main event between Makhachev and Oliveira.

