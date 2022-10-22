 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘I would throw in the towel’: Fighters react to Aljamain Sterling’s win, T.J. Dillashaw injury at UFC 280

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 280: Sterling v Dillashaw Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Aljamain Sterling remains the UFC bantamweight champion and was dominant against an all-time great. But his second title defense against T.J. Dillashaw didn’t come without an unfortunate asterisk.

An obvious shoulder dislocation for Dillashaw left him a one-armed fighter as Sterling took him down and pounded out a ground-and-pound win at the 3:44 mark of Round 2. Afterward, Dillashaw estimated he’d dislocated his left shoulder 20 times in training camp and apologized to the bantamweight division for holding up title opportunities.

Sterling, meanwhile, welcomed bouts with Sean O’Malley, who outpointed ex-champ Petr Yan one fight earlier, the soon-to-return former champ Henry Cejudo, and contender Chito Vera, who quickly responded in kind.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 280 co-main event between Sterling and Dillashaw at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting