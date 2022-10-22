‘I would throw in the towel’: Fighters react to Aljamain Sterling’s win, T.J. Dillashaw injury at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling remains the UFC bantamweight champion and was dominant against an all-time great. But his second title defense against T.J. Dillashaw didn’t come without an unfortunate asterisk.

An obvious shoulder dislocation for Dillashaw left him a one-armed fighter as Sterling took him down and pounded out a ground-and-pound win at the 3:44 mark of Round 2. Afterward, Dillashaw estimated he’d dislocated his left shoulder 20 times in training camp and apologized to the bantamweight division for holding up title opportunities.

Sterling, meanwhile, welcomed bouts with Sean O’Malley, who outpointed ex-champ Petr Yan one fight earlier, the soon-to-return former champ Henry Cejudo, and contender Chito Vera, who quickly responded in kind.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 280 co-main event between Sterling and Dillashaw at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Im Gonna put the whole bag of chitos on ya mouth — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 22, 2022

If I was in TJ’s corner I would throw the towel before the finish #ufc280 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 22, 2022

Give it up to Dillashaw for stepping in the octagon with that shoulder.



But not taking anything from Aljarmin performance, he would've win eitherway. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Tj is wild for that one coming in with 1 arm. Respect but damn bro — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 22, 2022

Injuries suck congrats to aljo wrestling puts miles on body sucks it had to happen like that — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Gutted for him. And for Aljo.



Seems like everyone knew he was injured. Sounding defeated in the commentator interviews, no open workout, no pads in the back...



Unfortunate for everyone. #UFC280 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 22, 2022

TJ trying to put his own shoulder back in is actually insane...



Aljo did what he needed to do and looked great doing it



Hopefully he doesn't say anything problematic on the mic now #UFC280 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) October 22, 2022

Very unfortunate for @TJDillashaw with the shoulder injury. Speedy recovery brother. Congrats to the champ @funkmasterMMA #UFC280 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 22, 2022

Aljo is something serious UFC280 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022

Congrats to the Champ Aljo — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 22, 2022

Kudos to Dillashaw for being so tough. All Aljo though #UFC280 #AndStill — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 22, 2022