Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan official UFC 280 scorecard

Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan went the distance, and the scorecard of their bout is sure to be talked about for some time.

The bantamweight contenders battered and bloodied each other for three rounds in a fight that featured thrilling exchanges on the feet and Yan testing O’Malley’s wrestling and grappling defense. In the end, two of the judges awarded a split decision to O’Malley with a pair of 29-28 scores.

See the official scorecard here.

Judges Ben Cartlidge and David Lethaby scored the fight for O’Malley (giving him Rounds 1 and 3), while judge Vito Paolillo scored the first two rounds and the fight for Yan.

This was O’Malley’s first time going to a decision since his second UFC fight back in March 2018. He is now unbeaten in his past five outings and can add a win over a former UFC bantamweight champion to his list of accolades.

Yan loses his second fight by decision after being on the wrong end of another split nod in his championship rematch with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 this past April.