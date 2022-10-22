 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Judges in Abu Dhabi f****** careers up’: Fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s UFC 280 win over Petr Yan

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 280: Yan v O’Malley Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan delivered a scrap worthy of “Fight of the Night” honors, and in the end, O’Malley proved he belonged with the best bantamweights of the division.

At the end of three rounds, O’Malley gutted out a split decision via scores of 29-28 twice with one judge disputing for ex-champ Yan by the same tally.

It was a contentious decision, as reaction from fighters showed. They were heavily in favor of Yan, who reacted with shock at the decision, though some fighters praised O’Malley for his breakthrough performance.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Sean O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

