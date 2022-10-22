‘Judges in Abu Dhabi f****** careers up’: Fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s UFC 280 win over Petr Yan

Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan delivered a scrap worthy of “Fight of the Night” honors, and in the end, O’Malley proved he belonged with the best bantamweights of the division.

At the end of three rounds, O’Malley gutted out a split decision via scores of 29-28 twice with one judge disputing for ex-champ Yan by the same tally.

It was a contentious decision, as reaction from fighters showed. They were heavily in favor of Yan, who reacted with shock at the decision, though some fighters praised O’Malley for his breakthrough performance.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Sean O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Judges in Abu Dhabi are fucking careers up #ufc280 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) October 22, 2022

Man… Suga showed toughness and had a great fight but he didn’t win that fight. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 22, 2022

Wow talk about UFC privilege this is getting outta hand. — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 22, 2022

That is one of the absolute biggest robberies I have seen. What the actual fuck. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 22, 2022

Whaaaaatt!! No way no fucking way — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) October 22, 2022

Call the Yan got robbed #ufc280 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) October 22, 2022

Damn I really do gotta come back. Both those guys would be easy money for me #UFC280 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 22, 2022

Idk about that great fight tho congrats to Sean — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Fotn no future question sean rt there incredible fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

We want a rematch over 5. Crazy fight #ufc280 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

Very cool fight. Would like to see a rematch over five rounds. #UFC280 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 22, 2022

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE FIGHT! IM TYPING IN CAPS ALL DAY!!!! #UFC280 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 22, 2022

What a performance by both fighters.

Fight of the night !!! — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

The judges are only there to break your heart and when you’re in a fight that’s evenly matched, it’s in inevitable you have to deal with them. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 22, 2022