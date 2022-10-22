UFC 280 results: Manon Fiorot moves closer to title contention with unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian

It wasn’t exactly a barnburner but Manon Fiorot still got the job done to pick up the biggest win of her career over Katlyn Chookagian to kick off the UFC 280 main card.

The story of the fight came down to Chookagian’s ability to negate the volume striking attack from Chookagian while firing back with well-timed punches and kicks to ultimately win the second and third rounds. When the final horn sounded, the judges all scored the fight 29-28 for Fiorot, who moves to 10-1 in her career with the win.

“Yes, that’s what I expected,” Fiorot said about the fight. “I really think she wanted to wrestle me when I took the fight but maybe I need to wrestle more because I had one attempt and one takedown. I think everybody in the division and after will talk about Valentina [Shevchenko].”

Well known for her volume striking, Chookagian was active as always at the start of the fight with Fiorot looking to maintain her distance with a side kick that she employs so often. Chookagian was also fast on her feet as she continued to circle away from Fiorot’s power and then uncorking rapid-fire punches in succession.

Fiorot attempted to get more aggressive to cut down on Chookagian’s output but she was still struggling to find a home for many of her strikes. While Chookagian’s accuracy wasn’t staggering, she was still so active that it was hard for Fiorot to keep up with her place.

Late in the second round, Fiorot finally started to stick a jab in Chookagian’s face as she began adjusting to Chookagian’s style. Fiorot also managed to connect with a nice right hook that caught Chookagian looking during an exchange.

Fiorot continued to pepper away with Chookagian looking to match her strike for strike. Neither fighter was really landing clean but Fiorot did manage a late takedown, although Chookagian was quick to get back to her feet.

The closing seconds saw both fighters unload a number of strikes but this time it was Fiorot landing with better accuracy as Chookagian struggled to find a home for her punches. While there was no serious damage dished out, Fiorot was connecting with more strikes than Chookagian and that helped her secure the win.

A win over Chookagian is a huge accomplishment for Fiorot’s career but it’s tough to say her performance will result in a title shot against reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.