‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win

Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner.

Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Muhammad’s big win at UFC 280 on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Biggest win of Belal Muhammad’s career. Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure. @bullyb170 been underrated for years, not anymore! #UFC280 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 22, 2022

Belal looking title ready #respect — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Let’s go @bullyb170 with the finish ! Pace and output was on #UFC280 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 22, 2022

That was a very impressive performance. #UFC280 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 22, 2022

Early stoppage tbh #UFC280 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022

Bad stoppage — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022