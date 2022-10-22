Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw full fight video highlights

Watch Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3) looked to defend his belt against former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-5) in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

The Bantamweight champ has words for EVERYONE at 135lbs #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/wupyBBvZoE — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Aljamain Sterling went over to TJ Dillashaw after their #UFC280 fight. pic.twitter.com/W8zSKdPbOS — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 22, 2022

THE BW KING REIGNS SUPREME @FunkMasterMMA gets it done over TJ Dillashaw!! #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/UGjTI0YBQC — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Dillashaw's coach massaged his shoulder and it popped back into place after Round 1 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/EtntZiXs89 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

The bantamweight king set to defend his throne @FunkMasterMMA making the walk at #UFC280! pic.twitter.com/0pN1CLB6fV — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Coming to claim the BW title for a record THIRD time!



Enter @TJDIllashaw for another shot at gold #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/qqO9QlLmAK — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Round 1

Dillashaw comes out in orthodox but he’s going to switch stances a lot. Sterling is out in orthodox.

Immediate action from both with both men kicking and kicking. Sterling catches a kick and and after some scrambling, Sterling ends up on top. Dillashaw is wincing in pain and he main have injured himself during that scramble. He looked like he might tap. The commentary team is saying something about a collar bone or a dislocation. and in the mean time, Sterling has moved to mount and he’s starting to unload.

Dillashaw cannot offer anything here and if he is actually injured, this is done. Sterling is a monster from this position and Dillashaw rolls to give up his back. Sterling has a body triangle and he’s attacking the neck, which is actually better for Dillashaw than the shots he was eating.

Dillashaw still rolling but Sterling is staying with him and he’s clearly hurt. He had space and couldn’t move at all. Sterling giving no quarter, staying on him. Couldn’t be a worse start for Dillashaw.

Sterling in backpack with the triangle locked on again and he’s chipping away but again, this is better for Dillashaw. Dillashaw spins and gets up but Sterling throws hi down again. Dillashaw is able to get up and into space but on his feet you can see that his left shoulder is dislocated. It’s just dangling and Sterling’s corner is yelling to him that very thing. That Dillashaw is still in there with this is a testament to his will power.

Sterling shoots again but with short time, Dillashaw will make the final bell. Can they put it back in in the corner though?

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Sterling.

Round 2

Marc Goddard is immediately checking on Dillashaw’s shoulder. Apparently this is a pre-existing condition as Goddard says he was alerted to this in the back. Dillashaw is screwed though with this arm being this way.

Sterling immediately kicked the arm. He’s attacking it and that’s smart. Dillashaw is clearly trying to his that arm some, fighting solely with his right hand. Sterling shoots though and it’s impossible to defend takedowns with one arm. Sterling gets top position.

For all intents and purposes, this fight is over. Dillashaw cannot do anything and it’s just a question of whether he can survive. Sterling isn’t dominating the position right now, just holding in half mount. He is landing some shots but it all sort of doesn’t matter. Dillashaw lost this fight when he made the walk compromised.

Now Sterling grabs a headlock and goes for a D’Arce! Dillashaw escapes but his arm has popped back out. Sterling even gives him a breath while Dillashaw tries to pop it back in. Allowing this fight to continue is very, very dumb. Goddard should step in. And Ray Longo yells at Sterling “No Mercy.”

Sterling gets a takedown and he’s moving back to mount now. Sterling hammering him now, and this should be over. goddard finally steps in, 6 minutes too late.

Still, Sterling did what he was supposed to.