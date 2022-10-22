Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

UPKICK BY OLIVEIRA TO END ROUND 1



For more on Makhachev vs. Oliveira, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1

Oliveira comes out in orthodox, Islam in southpaw. Oliveira leafs with a jumping kick that misses by a lot and he’s bring the pressure early. Islam lands a left hand early that gets Oliveira’s attention. We’re getting right to it.

Oliveira steps in and grabs a body lock and goes to the floor with Islam on top of him. Oliveira is cut open but he’s got the legs working already, fishing for a triangle. Islam defends and starts chipping away from full guard. The crowd chants “Islam.”

Oliveira trapping arms in the full guard. Islam staying heavy and defensive, looking for shots. Oliveira lands an elbow from the bottom. Islam uses a scramble from Oliveira to pass and bow Oliveira is looking to sweep. He can’t but he uses it to get to the feet and now he’s got a clinch with Islam against fence. Knee from Oliveira lands.

Islam hits a hip toss/trip from here though and he’s in top half guard. Oliveira gets guard back though. Islam staying heavy, and back to work. Good pace to start. Islam has Oliveira in his corner though and now he smashing him down and chipping away. Oliveira isn’t getting much going right now here and Islam postures which gets Oliveira fighting grips.

Short elbows from Islam, just making Oliveira uncomfortable. Oliveira still using an overhook to hold an arm and look for attacks. Islam using the fence theo crush Oliveira though and now he opens up with some big ground and pound. Oliveira defends now, but more elbows. So far, it’s Islam winning the ground game.

Islam stacks wit short time and Oliveira lands a big upkick and some elbows before the horn.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Makhachev.

Round 2

Watching the replay, great left hand from Makhachev tagged Islam early. He was getting wild on the feet though. And he’s breathing a bit heavy in the corner.

Oliveira on the attack to start Round 2, but Islam staying away. Lands a good left hand and gets a clinch ere he lands a knee. Oliveira lands a good elbow though and looks for his own takedown, but Islam defends. Now Islam has Oliveira against the fence, using an underhook and looking to drag him down.

Islam gets double unders and Oliveira really doing well to fight off this takedown. He blocks one but Islam staying tight to him. Big knee from both men inside and we get a break.

Islam lands a big left counter but Oliveira is pressuring again and lands a body kick. Islam lands again but so does Oliveira. Oliveira shakes his arms out though, might be feeling the wrestling so far. And Islam is on the lead now and lands a right hand.

Head kick blocked by Oliveira. He’s showing better defense this fight, but less offense. He’s taking his time right now but gets tagged stepping in.

HUGE RIGHT HAND FROM ISLAM DROPS OLIVEIRA!!!!

He’s hurt!!!!! Islam goes after him and Oliveira is in serious trouble! Islam on top and immediately looking for an arm-triangle and HE DID IT!!!! OLIVEIRA TAPS!!!!!!!