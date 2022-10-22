UFC 280 video: Belal Muhammad blasts Sean Brady with barrage of strikes to earn second-round stoppage

Belal Muhammad made a massive statement with his performance at UFC 280 as he stopped Sean Brady and handed the previously undefeated welterweight the first loss of his career.

It was an impressive showing from Muhammad as he displayed relentless pressure and a dynamic striking attack that just chipped away at Brady. Finally after connecting with a punch that rattled the Philadelphia native, Muhammad poured on the punishment with a barrage of shots that landed in succession, which forced the referee to rescue Brady from further harm.

The official stoppages came at 4:47 in the second round.

“Honestly, I was working [hard], this is the hardest camp I ever worked,” Muhammad said afterwards. “I felt like I was being disrespected. I had to put on a performance for my people. There was no way I couldn’t finish this guy.

“The only thing I heard was coach Khabib [Nurmagomedov] ‘finish him, finish him.’ When coach Khabib talks, I listen.”

In a battle of two top grapplers, Muhammad and Brady were resigned to trade strikes at the start of the fight. Brady was able to connect with a couple of slick combinations that tagged Muhammad on the jaw as he got stuck on the outside while trying to find his range.

Muhammad started gaining ground after putting pressure on Brady, backing him up against the cage and unleashing a barrage of punches. Brady was effective with his counter strikes but Muhammad was keeping a fast pace on the feet with his aggression.

As time ticked away into the second round, Brady was still connecting with well-timed straight lefts and rights but he was also stuck on his back foot with Muhammad really starting to walk him down with punches.

Once Muhammad had Brady stumbled, he just came forward with a series of strikes that continued to land on target. Muhammad continued blasting away at Brady, who was trapped against the cage just eating punches and that was enough to end the fight.

Now undefeated in nine consecutive fights, Muhammad should be knocking on the door of title contention and he’s looking towards that exact goal as he moves forward into next year.

“I heard Leon Edwards is out here. Where’s he at?” Muhammad shouted. “I also heard the big bad wolf [Khamzat Chimaev] is coming back down. I can fight at 179.8. Don’t matter to me. I can beat everybody in this division. I’m going to be the champ in 2023. You better believe it.”