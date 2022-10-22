Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official for UFC 282 in Las Vegas

Paddy Pimblett finally returns to American soil.

On Saturday morning, the UFC announced via social media that Pimblett will face lightweight veteran Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Pimblett (19-3), a former Cage Warriors champion, has emerged as one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster. In terms of competition, the Scouser is yet to taste defeat since making his promotional debut in September 2021. During this stretch, fans saw “The Baddy” earn Performance of the Night bonuses for his finishes of Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt.

To date, Pimblett has scored stoppages in 15 of his 19 wins, including nine by way of submission.

Gordon (19-5) had called out Pimblett after a recent win over Leonardo Santos at UFC 278 this past August. He proposed that the two could “raise awareness for mental health” during the build-up to their fight. The former CFFC featherweight champion has long been on the shortlist for possible opponents for Pimblett.

In terms of UFC competition, Gordon holds a record of 7-4, which includes victories over Hacran Dias, Dan Moret, Chris Fishgold, Danny Chavez, Joe Solecki, and Santos.

UFC 282 is slated to go down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A rematch between light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former champion Glover Teixeira is expected to serve as the main event.