Video: Fabricio Andrade smashes John Lineker with brutal groin shot, ONE title fight ends in no contest

John Lineker’s latest trip to Malaysia is likely one he’ll want to forget.

Lineker’s headlining bout against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 ended in a no contest on Friday after the former UFC contender was left unable to continue due to a brutal knee to the groin he suffered midway through Round 3. The accidental low blow came just a day after Lineker missed weight by .75 pounds for the bout, which led to him getting stripped of his ONE Championship bantamweight title and being fined 20 percent of his fight purse. As a result, the ONE bantamweight title remains vacant.

Watch video of Andrade’s fight-ending foul below.

Fabrício Andrade broke John Lineker’s cup with this knee



pic.twitter.com/TFH0egf0ZL — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 22, 2022

Lineker (35-9, 1 NC) was already in rough shape prior to the finish, with the younger and faster Andrade (8-2, 1 NC) repeatedly blasting him with piston-fast straight punches and slick body work. Lineker did find some success with his wrestling and even hurt Andrade with his own trademark flurries of looping hooks, but the 25-year-old challenger was still well ahead on damage, having badly bloodied the right side of Lineker’s face and leaving the former champion nursing a massive mouse underneath his right eye.

Still, all that paled in comparison to the gruesomeness of the final sequence.

“His cup is broken. His cup has been shattered,” ONE Championship’s announce team revealed on the broadcast as Lineker writhed around on the ground in agony.

John Lineker's right eye in rough shape heading into Round 3 of his main event against Fabricio Andrade over at #ONEonPrimeVideo3. pic.twitter.com/OM1AsOrMTm — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 22, 2022

The bout marked the first time in Lineker’s five-fight run with ONE Championship that the 32-year-old failed to leave the cage victorious.

It also snapped Andrade’s seven-fight win streak, five of which came in the ONE Championship cage.

Complete ONE on Prime Video 3 results can be seen below.

Main Card

John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade ends in no contest (accidental low blow) at 2:44 of Round 3

Regian Eersel def. Sinsamut Klinmee via split decision — for ONE lightweight Muay Thai championship

Kade Ruotolo def. Uali Kurzhev via submission (heel hook) at 4:26 — for vacant ONE lightweight submission grappling championship

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Mohammed Boutasaa via unanimous decision — Kickboxing

Shamil Gasanov def. Kim Jae Woong via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:09 of Round 1

Preliminary Card