UFC 280 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

The UFC 280 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below.

The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a seven-fight early preliminary card, headlined by a welterweight fight between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

The main card then moves to ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 2 p.m. ET. A showdown for the vacant lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev headlines the event.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot