UFC 280 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

The UFC 280 start time and TV schedule for the Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is below.
The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a seven-fight early preliminary card, headlined by a welterweight fight between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokaev
The main card then moves to ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 2 p.m. ET. A showdown for the vacant lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev headlines the event.
Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Loading comments...