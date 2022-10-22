UFC 280 live blog: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

This is the UFC 280 live blog for Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady, the prelim headliner on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

A welterweight stalwart since 2016, Muhammad has recently put together the best run of his career and now finds himself on the cusp of title contention. Unbeaten over his previous eight fights, Muhammad scored back-to-back-to-back wins in fights against Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque to move into the top-five of the UFC’s welterweight rankings. The logjam at the top of the welterweight division right now means this fight may not be for a title shot, but a win is critical if Muhammad wants to stay in the hunt for gold.

One of the better prospects in all of MMA, Brady joined the UFC in 2019 with a perfect 10-0 record, and he’s done nothing to slow down that momentum since, winning five in a row in the organization. Most recently, Brady took home a hard-fought unanimous decision over Michael Chiesa which moved him into the divisional top-10. Now, the Philadelphia-based fighter hopes to deliver a breakout performance against Muhammad that will have him on the short list for a title eliminator.

