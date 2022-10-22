UFC 280 live blog: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

This is the UFC 280 live blog for Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot, a women’s flyweight main card fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

One of the cornerstones of the division since 2018, Chookagian has proven time and again that she’s one of the best 125-pounders in the world. After falling short in her title bid against champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2020, Chookagian has been on a tear, putting together a 5-1 record, including four straight wins. Now, “Blonde Fighter” hopes a win over a surging prospect is enough to finally earn her a second shot at UFC gold.

Part of the group of new rising 125-pound contenders that includes Alexa Grasso, Erin Blanchfield, and Casey O’Neill, Fiorot represents the next generation of women’s flyweights. Just four years into her professional MMA career, Fiorot has already amassed a 9-1 record and is undefeated in the UFC. With a win over Chookagian, “The Beast” hopes to secure a title shot and prove that the future is now for flyweight.

