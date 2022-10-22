UFC 280 live blog: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

This is the UFC 280 live blog for Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, a main card lightweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Dariush is a longtime veteran of the game who is currently on a seven-fight winning streak, earning four performance bonuses during that run. That run has put him firmly in the top-10 of the lightweight division and knocking on the door of a title shot. However, he’s a bit hamstrung by how deep lightweight is and his inability to secure a fight with a top-five opponent. Against the rising prospect Gamrot, Dariush hopes to finally get over the hump and earn himself a title shot. Against Dariush, Gamrot hopes to add the signature win his resume needs to earn a shot at 155-pound belt.

One of the more exciting UFC signings in recent years, Gamrot is the former KSW lightweight and featherweight champion. Sporting a 17-0, 1 NC record when he joined the UFC in 2020, Gamrot lost his first fight in the promotion by narrow split decision, but has since rattled off four consecutive wins, to move firmly into the lightweight top-10.

Check out the UFC 280 live blog below.