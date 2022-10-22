UFC 280 Results: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

MMA Fighting has UFC 280 results for the Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights and the prelim headliner, and live UFC 280 Twitter updates from all the action at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In the main event, former champ Charles Oliveira and title challenger Islam Makhachev meet in a fight for the vacant lightweight title. Oliveira has won 11 straight fights, while Makhachev has posted 10 straight wins.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defends his title against T.J. Dillashaw. Sterling will aim to make his second straight title defense against the former UFC bantamweight champion.

Check out the UFC 280 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 10:30 a.m. ET)

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg