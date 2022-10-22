UFC 280 live blog: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

This is the UFC 280 live blog for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, the featured bantamweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

It’s been a tough couple of years for Yan, who until very recently was viewed as one of the best fighters in the world and a guy poised to become a long-reigning champion. Then he lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling when he landed an illegal knee to the head and was disqualified. He won an interim title against Cory Sandhagen a few months later, but came up short against Sterling in their rematch earlier this year, losing a split decision. Now, Yan looks to re-cement himself as the top bantamweight contender with a commanding victory over one of the division’s biggest stars.

Joining the UFC in 2017 following a tremendous Contender Series performance, O’Malley was quickly pegged as a star on the rise for the UFC, a title he’s lived up to outside of the cage, if not quite inside of it. “Sugar” has amassed a 7-1-1 record during his UFC run and is one of the the most popular fighters in the sport. However, O’Malley has fell short both times when he was given a big step up in competition, losing to Marlon Vera and most recently taking a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz in a lackluster fight. Now, he faces one of the very best bantamweights on earth with a title shot hanging in the balance.

