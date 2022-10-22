UFC 280 live blog: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

This is the UFC 280 live blog for Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, the bantamweight title fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Oft maligned for claiming the bantamweight title via disqualification after being illegally kneed by Petr Yan at UFC 259, Sterling was able to silence his doubters in their rematch earlier this year, winning a split decision to move to 2-0 over Yan. Now Sterling looks to establish himself as the true and undisputed bantamweight king by beating the former champion.

Dillashaw is a two-time bantamweight champion who infamously lost his title after he got caught using EPO for his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo in 2019. Dillashaw spent the next two years on the shelf, waiting out his suspension, before returning with a controversial split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July of 2021. Controversial or not, the win was still enough to earn Dillashaw a chance to reclaim the the title he never lost in the cage, and become only the second fighter in UFC history to win a title three times.

Check out the UFC 280 live blog below.