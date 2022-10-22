UFC 280 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

This is the UFC 280 live blog for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, the lightweight title fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Although not the champion due to a misstep with the scale in his most recent bout, Oliveira is widely regarded as the top lightweight in the world at the moment. On an 11-fight winning streak with 10 finishes during that run, he established himself as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport with recent victories over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Now, he looks to cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all times with a win over Makhachev.

With an incredible 22-1 professional record and the handpicked successor to lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev is viewed by many as the next great champion in UFC history. Since a shocking knockout loss to Adriano Martins in his second UFC bout, Makhachev has rattled off 10 straight wins with six finishes to finally get his shot at 155-pound gold.

Check out the UFC 280 live blog below.