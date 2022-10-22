UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, which will be headlined by the highly anticipated matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests live to watch along for the stacked UFC 280 main card. UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev will join the guys to watch the main event.

UFC 280 also includes a high-level bantamweight championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.

Another intriguing bantamweight clash will take place between former champion Petr Yan as he takes on Sean O’Malley in the biggest test to date for “Sugar.” In a lightweight battle, Beneil Dariush puts his seven-fight win streak on the line against former two-division KSW champ Mateusz Gamrot.

Opening the main card will be a pivotal matchup in the women’s flyweight division as Katlyn Chookagian looks to stop the surge of Manon Fiorot.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 280 Watch Party at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT in the video above.