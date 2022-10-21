UFC signs LFA flyweight champion Gabriella Fernandes

Brazilian prospect Gabriella Fernandes is the newest addition to the UFC flyweight division, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The promotion has yet to book her octagon debut.

Fernandes is 8-1 as a professional and captured the interim LFA flyweight championship this past September with a second-round guillotine over Karoline Martins in the co-main event of LFA 143 in Recife, Brazil.

Watch the finish below.

Gabriella Fernandes guillotines Karoline Martins to win the interim LFA flyweight title at #LFA143 pic.twitter.com/AuCCTejmQX — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 1, 2022

A purple belt in jiu-jitsu and surf instructor in Natal, Fernandes is on a seven-fight winning streak competing at both bantamweight and flyweight. “Gabi” finished four of those opponents by knockout or submission.