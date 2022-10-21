Charles Oliveira sends final message to Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 faceoff: ‘I’m going to kill this man’

Charles Oliveira vowed that “the lion of the lightweights is still roaring” after facing off with Islam Makhachev for the final time Friday at UFC 280’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi — and he made even more dire threats just a few moments later.

While heading backstage following the proceedings, a UFC staffer asked “Do Bronx” how he felt facing off with Makhachev for the last time, and Oliveira quickly responded in Portuguese, “I’m going to kill this man.”

“I’m going to kill this man,” Oliveira repeated a second time.

Watch the final Oliveira vs. Makhachev faceoff above.

A former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira will attempt to regain the belt he lost on the scale back in May when he came in a half-pound over the championship limit ahead of his UFC 274 clash with Justin Gaethje. Oliveira tapped out Gaethje to score his 11th straight victory inside the octagon, 10 of which have come by way of stoppage.

Makhachev, a protégé of former 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, aims to replicate his teammate’s feat by winning the UFC title. The Russian talent is riding a 10-fight winning streak, capped off by finishes over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker.