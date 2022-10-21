UFC 280 preview show: Final countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, stacked card

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will finally battle it out this Saturday to cap off an incredibly stacked UFC 280 lineup for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Ahead of the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee break down the fascinating main event between Oliveira and Makhachev, the storylines, the stylistic differences, and more. Additionally, the gang previews the under the radar co-main event for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw, the stakes for Sean O’Malley as he prepares for his matchup with Petr Yan, Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss, making the case for Belal Muhammad to have the most pressure on him when he meets Sean Brady, and more.

