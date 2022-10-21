 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 Embedded, Episode 5: ‘F*** that guy’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

In the fifth episode of UFC 280 Embedded, the fighters participate at open workouts and trade shots at press conference.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting