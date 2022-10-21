Heck of a Morning: Which fighter has most pressure to win at UFC 280?

On the eve of UFC 280, which is a blockbuster card with several high stakes matchups, which of the fighters has the most pressure on them to win on Saturday in Abu Dhabi?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what’s on the line for some of the big fights at UFC 280, including the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Additionally, listener questions include Belal Muhammad’s future with a big win over Sean Brady, the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, Khamzat Chimaev, Jon Jones, the impact of Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss ahead of her bout with Manon Fiorot, the MMA Fighting UFC 280 Watch Party — which takes place Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET live on the MMA Fighting YouTube channel — and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

