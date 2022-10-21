Bo Nickal out of UFC 282 matchup with Jamie Pickett, debut pushed back to early 2023

The highly anticipated octagon debut of Bo Nickal will now take place in the first quarter of 2023.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the scheduled bout between Nickal and Jamie Pickett for UFC 282 in December will no longer take place due to an undisclosed injury to the 3-0 prospect. MMA Junkie first reported the bout being cancelled.

The promotion is targeting the pairing to meet at the UFC’s event on March 4, which is expected to be a pay-per-view event at a location and venue yet to be revealed.

Nickal competed twice on the most recent season of the UFC’s Contender Series, picking up a pair of first-round finishes in less than two minutes of combined cage time against Zack Borrego and Donovan Beard. The former Penn State standout wrestler is 3-0 as a pro.

Pickett will look to get back on track after suffering back-to-back finish losses to Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin. Prior to that, the 34-year-old Contender Series vet earned his first two octagon wins against Joseph Holmes and Laureano Staropoli.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.