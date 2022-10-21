Video: Dana White previews UFC 280, talks Metaverse, slap fighting, Khamzat Chimaev, more

ABU DHABI — Dana White is excited about the storylines attached to Saturday’s UFC 280 event, especially when it comes to the main event for the lightweight title between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

The UFC President joined MMA Fighting’s José Youngs prior to Friday’s UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-ins to preview the bout between Oliveira and Makhachev, Oliveira’s legacy with a win, his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov potentially fighting Oliveira in the future if “Du Bronx” is successful, along with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.

Additionally, White previews the step up in competition for Sean O’Malley as he prepares to face former champion Petr Yan, O’Malley being the potential benchmark for fighters coming off of Dana White’s Contender Series, having fights in the Metaverse, his new slap fighting league being approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission and the critics of it, Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

Watch the interview in the video above.