UFC 280 weigh-in results: Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling on point for championship bouts, Katlyn Chookagian misses

Charles Oliveira is officially set to fight for the lightweight title again.

Five months after losing his championship on the scale, Oliveira was first to step up at the UFC 280 official weigh-ins and he successfully hit the mark at 154.5 pounds. Opponent Islam Makhachev was the second fighter to weigh in and he too hit 154.5, making their lightweight championship main event bout official.

Oliveira was stripped of a UFC title this past May after missing weight by 0.5 pounds for his UFC 274 main event clash with Justin Gaethje in Phoenix. Several fighters later complained about discrepancies between the hotel scale and the official scale.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was also on hand as a backup for the main event. He successfully weighed in at 155 pounds.

Saturday’s bantamweight co-main event is also official, with champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger T.J. Dillashaw both weighing in at 135 pounds. This is Sterling’s second defense of the UFC bantamweight championship.

All but one of the 24 fighters competing at UFC 280 successfully made weight, with flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian being the lone miss. Chookagian tipped the scales at 127.5 pounds, 1.5 pounds over the limit for a non-title bout. Her main card bout with Manon Fiorot will proceed at a catchweight with Chookagian forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty, per the UFC.

At the start of Friday’s official weigh-ins, it was announced that a featherweight bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida had been cancelled due to weight management issues.

See the UFC 280 official weigh-in results here.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Islam Makhachev (154.5)

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135)

Petr Yan (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)* vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Sean Brady (171)

Makhmud Muradov (185.5) vs. Caio Borralho (186)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Karol Rosa (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

Alexander Volkanovski (155) — weighed in as backup for main event

*Chookagian missed the flyweight limit. Her bout with Manon Fiorot will proceed as a catchweight with Chookagian forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty