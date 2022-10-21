Morning Report: Dominick Reyes puts ‘full of s*** f****** weirdo’ Jon Jones on blast: ‘Retire or fight again’

Dominick Reyes and Jon Jones probably won’t be getting too buddy-buddy at any point in the near future.

It will have been three full years come Feb. 2023 since Jones last stepped foot inside the octagon. The former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion defeated Reyes via controversial unanimous decision on that fateful night in Houston, Tex. at UFC 247. It wasn’t long after that “Bones” decided he was done as the 205-pound kingpin.

The community clamored for an instant rematch because of the bout’s competitive nature, but Jones vacated the title with intentions of debuting in the heavyweight division instead. Reyes presumably would have gotten his wish, considering his follow-up appearance was for that newly vacated title.

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks regarding Jones possibly returning at UFC 282 in December with the current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former titlist Stipe Miocic as the top options. Nothing is official, however, thus forcing everyone to continue waiting on the now-35-year-old legend.

“Talk about a guy full of s***,” Reyes told Middle Easy. “He’s a f****** weirdo, man. I don’t like the guy, he’s just weird. He just talks always. Anytime anyone else gets any kind of attention, whether it’s ‘Izzy’ (Israel Adesanya), whether it’s fricking a bantamweight, a featherweight, whoever it is, he wants to chime in like he’s relevant and just talk s***. Anybody’s doing well and they’re speaking about that person, he’s just not cool with it. He’s like, ‘No, I’m the best ever. F*** you guys.’

“Like, okay, Jon, either retire or fight again. You could have that real conversation and either become somebody like a former greatest of all time and have that clout and walk around as that. But your career is over and you’re just gonna be this guy on the sidelines talking s*** about everybody all the time. People are getting tired of you. I feel like everything he’s doing now and he’s done since our fight has tarnished his legacy.”

Despite Jones’ in-cage inactivity, he’s managed to stay in the headlines on several occasions outside of it for better or worse.

Most notably, Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in Sept. 2021 for his classic first bout with Alexander Gustafsson in 2013 at UFC 165. Unfortunately for him, that wound up getting entirely overshadowed by what came hours after the ceremony

Jones was arrested in Las Vegas in the early morning after Hall of Fame night for misdemeanor battery domestic violence, as well as damaging and tampering with a vehicle. The UFC took no action and let the legal troubles of Jones play out on their own. Jones is believed to have separated from his longtime fiancee since and was kicked out of his gym at JacksonWink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

When it came to the early discussions of Jones fighting Ngannou after “The Predator” captured gold in March 2021, negotiations quickly broke down because of the asking prices from both men. In the meantime, Reyes suffered defeat in his aforementioned vacant title bout against Jan Blachowicz before most recently dropping another tough loss to the future and current titleholder, Jiri Prochazka.

“I don’t think he’s gonna fight again this year,” Reyes said. “But then, who knows? I think he’ll start early in 2023. It’s been so long since he fought — since we fought. That whole literally running from me, saying he doesn’t get paid enough to fight me again. The whole deal was a complete joke. Then getting arrested again multiple times and like, dude, make up your mind.

“I don’t know who he’s training with. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t really care, to be honest. It’s just like, either just get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game. What are you gonna do?”

Reyes is now set to have his third bout post-Jones and still seeks an official win on his record since. “The Devastator” has openly expressed his consistent interest in rematching Jones, whether at light heavyweight or heavyweight, but first he’ll look to get through Ryan Spann at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in Madison Square Garden.

“He’s exciting, he’s Jon Jones,” Reyes said. “He’s the greatest light heavyweight of all time… with an asterisk because he did steroids because he’s a scumbag but whatever. He’s still the greatest of all time, he still beat everyone ... ‘technically.’”

TOP STORIES

Early. Coach: Charles Oliveira already on weight for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev

Embraced. T.J. Dillashaw to Aljamain Sterling: ‘You’re going to get your ass whooped by a cheater, motherf*****’

Trouble. John Lineker misses weight for ONE on Prime Video 3, stripped of bantamweight title

Story. Ben Askren recalls first memories after Jorge Masvidal knockout: ‘F***, that’s Luke Rockhold. That means I’m in the hospital’

Dominator. Dominick Cruz not retiring after Marlon Vera loss, answers ‘sweetheart of a f****** guy’ Jonathan Martinez

Denied. Belal Muhammad repeatedly asked for Khamzat Chimaev fight, but UFC only offered Sean Brady

Overlooked. Beneil Dariush: It ‘sucks’ losing title shot to Alexander Volkanovski, more ‘frustrating’ top lightweights keep avoiding me

Reality. 90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre has goals to reach UFC, help grow sport in Ethiopia

VIDEO STEW

Between the Links.

UFC 280 Official weigh-ins.

UFC 280 Pre-fight presser.

Pre-fight presser faceoffs.

Embedded 4.

Top finishes from UFC 280 fighters.

Philly’s premier MMA gym.

Volk’s fight week.

Sterling’s weight cut.

Tsuyoshi Sudario’s knockout reel.

Fancy Sterling vs. Dillashaw preview.

Merab tours the Burj Khalifa.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what will be biggest factor in the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev UFC 280 main event?

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Hope so.

They will fight in future I’m sure pic.twitter.com/LYJDllkYWx — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 20, 2022

But it’s still Khabib time.

People still remember me))) pic.twitter.com/uOnKJB6IbS — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 20, 2022

Stats.

A historic UFC lightweight milestone is on the line for Oliveira at #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/pzeu84XpQa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 20, 2022

Immortal thoughts.

I follow too much political stuff on here and it makes me want to tweet my political opinions which ends in most people hating you so I just keep my mouth shut. Just saying this because it’s on my mind no real substance to this tweet ‍♂️ — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 20, 2022

Intense.

Charles Oliveira make weight 8 hours before weight in pic.twitter.com/9VCR7rLpbE — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 20, 2022

Greetings.

Shake hands if you're P4P #1 and #2 pic.twitter.com/9YABO5MabX — GOATmero (@SoldierOfRomero) October 20, 2022

Game over.

GIANNI THE GREEK BET ON ISLAM pic.twitter.com/WnGbph1K71 — Not Legs McFeet - CEO♋️ (@LegsMcfeet) October 20, 2022

Moves.

ONE Championship has signed a new broadcast deal with @tvglobo.



Multi-year partnership with ONE events to be shown live in prime in Brazil.



Follows 2022 deals with @PrimeVideo in US/Canada and @beINSPORTS in Middle East. — Nicolas Atkin (@NicoSCMP) October 21, 2022

Back at it.

Anchorman.

Sushi plus baseball.

Congrats!

And cut!

Filthy.

Ilkhom was a main sparring partner for Petr in last camp https://t.co/jdfRsyL3so — Sayat 萨亚特 (@sayatmma) October 21, 2022

Not a bad choice.

Fantastic.

You can say fuck as much as you want, it's YouTube.#UFC280pic.twitter.com/dPpWEZWFcO — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 21, 2022

Insight.

The Featherweight Champ @alexvolkanovski says his team were still asked 'late last night' if his 155lbs target was still on course #UFC280 | Saturday, 7PM | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/BKIYQKjOxz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 21, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) vs. Danny Roberts (18-6); UFC Vegas 65, Nov. 19

Robert Whittaker (25-6) vs. Paulo Costa (14-2); UFC 284, Feb. 12

FINAL THOUGHTS

I don’t care, I think Jones vs. Reyes 2 would be a great and fun option for both sooner rather than later with all things considered. Still not buying Jones even fighting at heavyweight until an announcement is officially made.

Happy Friday, gang! Enjoy the wild UFC 280 weekend and have a great rest of the Saturday afterward. Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who did you score the first fight for? Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes vote view results 0% Jon Jones (0 votes)

0% Dominick Reyes (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.