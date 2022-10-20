UFC 280 weigh-in video

At the UFC 280 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Abu Dhabi will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting has live video of the proceeding above.

In the main event, former lightweight Charles Oliveira and title challenger Islam Makhachev can weigh no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title fight. In the co-main event, bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight.

The UFC 280 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 1 a.m. ET. The UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 10 a.m. ET)

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg