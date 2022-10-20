 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 press conference staredown video: Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev don’t blink during intense faceoff

By Jose Youngs
/ new

ABU DHABI — Watch the stars of UFC 280 face off after Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev refused to break their gaze for the duration of their faceoff, Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw continued their chatty pre-fight hype, and Petr Yan gave Sean O’Malley a hard shove.

Full video of the staredowns can be seen above.

Individual highlights can be seen below.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting