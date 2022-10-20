UFC 280 press conference staredown video: Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev don’t blink during intense faceoff

ABU DHABI — Watch the stars of UFC 280 face off after Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev refused to break their gaze for the duration of their faceoff, Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw continued their chatty pre-fight hype, and Petr Yan gave Sean O’Malley a hard shove.

Full video of the staredowns can be seen above.

Individual highlights can be seen below.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley