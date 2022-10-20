Heck of a Morning: What will be biggest factor in Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev UFC 280 main event?

Two days away from the massive UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, what is the biggest question you have about that fight in regards to how this highly anticipated vacant lightweight title bout plays out?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reveals what he believes could be the biggest factor in the high stakes headliner this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, listener questions include which fighter winning would be better for the UFC business wise, Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad, Petr Yan going back to a three-round fight against Sean O’Malley, whether or not the talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov potentially coming back to fight will end any time soon, Beneil Dariush being one of the most unlucky fighters in the promotion, the MMA Fighting UFC 280 Watch Party — which takes place Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET live on the MMA Fighting YouTube channel — and more.

