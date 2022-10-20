Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 announced for Dec. 3, Fury takes shot at Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury’s brief retirement is over.

“The Gypsy King” returns to the ring on Dec. 3 to defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) in a trilogy bout that is set to take place Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Fury and Chisora made the fight official at a press conference on Thursday. The event is expected to air on ESPN+ in the United States.

During their faceoff, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) couldn’t help but take a few shots at British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua, who has been in talks to fight Fury on several occasions with the bout repeatedly falling through, much to Fury’s annoyance.

"You should let me manage you, I'll do it for free!"

“I knew you’d take it,” Fury said. “I knew you were going to take the fight. You have showed up the bodybuilder [Joshua]. You have showed him up. ... The man’s a coward and I’m just going to keep torturing him until he actually gets the balls to fight.”

Chisora spoke up to defend Joshua, but that didn’t stop Fury from continuing to insult the former heavyweight champion.

Following a win over Dillian Whyte this past April, Fury announced his retirement the following August only to walk back the talk not long after. Fury had expressed interest in possible fights with Joshua as well as UFC champion Francis Ngannou, but with neither of those bouts coming to fruition, he now fights Chisora a third time.

"I meant retirement. I now know a normal I can't live, it's this or nothing but it will cost me eventually."

Fury holds a 2-0 series over Chisora, having defeated him by unanimous decision in July 2011 and then by 10th-round stoppage (retirement) in November 2014.

Chisora has seen mixed results since his second fight with Fury, most recently scoring a split decision win over Kubrat Pulev to snap a three-fight losing streak.