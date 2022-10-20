Between the Links: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, UFC 280 storylines, Jon Jones

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev finally collide in one of the most anticipated matchups of 2022 in the main event of UFC 280 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi to crown a new UFC lightweight champion.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the high stakes 155-pound matchup between Oliveira and Makhachev, and what is on the line in terms of all-time greatness. Additionally, topics will include the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and why it’s flying under the radar, Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley and the other massive bouts on the card, Jon Jones potentially fighting at UFC 282 in December, Alexa Grasso’s big win at UFC Vegas 62 and her current place in the flyweight title discussion, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you miss the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.