UFC Vegas 61 post-fight show: Reaction to Yan Xiaonan’s survival skills in defeating Mackenzie Dern

Yan Xiaonan picked up the biggest win of her career, and had to survive some tough spots against Mackenzie Dern in the main event of UFC Vegas 61.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Shaheen Al-Shatti react to Yan’s majority decision win and the judges’ scorecards as a whole, along with Dern’s performance overall from a viewer’s perspective. Additionally, the panel discusses Randy Brown’s win over Francisco Trinaldo in the co-main event, Mark Zuckerberg taking in the event at the UFC APEX, the bonus winners, the card not being very memorable as a whole, Chelsea Chandler and Daniel Santos picking up their first octagon wins in impressive fashion, Mike Davis returning after a 20-month layoff to get a win, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 61 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below