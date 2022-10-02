 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 61 post-fight show: Reaction to Yan Xiaonan’s survival skills in defeating Mackenzie Dern

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Yan Xiaonan picked up the biggest win of her career, and had to survive some tough spots against Mackenzie Dern in the main event of UFC Vegas 61.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Shaheen Al-Shatti react to Yan’s majority decision win and the judges’ scorecards as a whole, along with Dern’s performance overall from a viewer’s perspective. Additionally, the panel discusses Randy Brown’s win over Francisco Trinaldo in the co-main event, Mark Zuckerberg taking in the event at the UFC APEX, the bonus winners, the card not being very memorable as a whole, Chelsea Chandler and Daniel Santos picking up their first octagon wins in impressive fashion, Mike Davis returning after a 20-month layoff to get a win, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 61 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting