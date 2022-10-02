Bellator 286 salaries: Patricio Pitbull cashes $150,000 purse for title defense over Adam Borics

Patricio Pitbull not only added another successful title defense to his unparalleled Bellator résumé at Bellator 286, he was the card’s highest earner as well.

Pitbull cashed a flat $150,000 fight purse with no win bonus for his unanimous decision victory over Adam Borics in Bellator 286’s main event, which took place Saturday at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., and aired live on Showtime.

Borics earned $100,000 in the losing effort. Like Pitbull, Borics was also on a flat fee and would not have earned a win bonus with a victorious performance.

The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report to MMA Fighting in the aftermath of Bellator 286.

The headliners were among six fighters who earned six-figure paydays, joining Jeremy Kennedy ($110,000), A.J. McKee ($100,000), Aaron Pico ($100,000), and Juan Archuleta ($100,000).

A complete list of the Bellator 286 salaries can be seen below.

As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes and other forms of income are not publicly disclosed.